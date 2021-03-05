British and Irish Lions turn down Australia’s offer

Australia’s offer to host the British and Irish Lions this year has been turned down by the Lions board.

The Lions are due to tour South Africa in July and August with a three-Test series against the world champions.

Rugby Australia had bid in January to host the series, with a pledge to have capacity crowds at the Test matches.

But following a meeting today, this option has been declared unavailable by the Lions management – with a final decision expected this month.

[Source: BBC]