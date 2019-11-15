Bristol to make formal complaint to World Rugby regarding Radradra

The Bristol Bears will make a formal complaint to World Rugby over Fiji’s injury management of star player Semi Radradra.

The Flying Fijian centre is set to miss Bristol’s opening two Heineken Champions Cup games against Clermont Auvergne and Connacht after suffering a leg injury during the Autumn Nations Cup victory over Georgia last Saturday.

But Bristol rugby director Pat Lam told Rugbypass the situation could have been avoided if Fiji had taken him off and not kept him on for the entire 80 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Lam revealed that Radradra subsequently suffered “a serious bleed” in his leg and he could now be sidelined for three weeks.

He says Fiji had control of the game against Georgia and Radradra could have been taken off the field after the big collision in the first half.

The Bristol medical staff scanned Radradra’s leg and he could be out for two or three weeks.

Radradra is one of the game’s biggest box-office attractions and would have been integral to Bristol’s plans against French heavyweights Clermont in what will be the West Country club’s Champions Cup debut at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Lam has expressed their disappointment concluding they will put in a formal complaint to World Rugby.

[Sourec: Rugbypass]