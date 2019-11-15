Home

Rugby

Bristol Bears structure new to Radradra

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 26, 2020 12:44 pm
Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra is slowly adapting to the Bristol Bears environment.[pic:Planet Rugby]

Flying Fijians center Semi Radradra is slowly adapting to the Bristol Bears environment.

Radradra who joined the English club at the end of last year from the French side Bordeaux says the Bears environment is a bit different.

‘I settled in very well, get along with the boys especially have a chance to look around in Bristol. Just to be around the Bristol Bears, the environment is different and you can feel the vibe from everyone, everything is new for me especially the structure, the game plan you know I have to adapt in the Bears situation or environment’.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Fiji 7s rep was this week named by Wales Online as the best player in the world this year.

‘I find it not that hard you know just the help from everyone, from the coaching staff, from the boys and it’s great for me to be part of the Bears family’.

Radradra will make his first appearance for Bristol this new season against Harlequins in Premiership rugby at 4am tomorrow.

The Taveuni man missed the first two games due to a leg injury suffered while featuring for the Flying Fijians against Georgia in its last Autumn Nations Cup match earlier this month.

[Source:Bristol Bears]

