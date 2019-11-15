Brisbane Bronco Vudogo training with Tailevu

The Tailevu rugby side is set to welcome back one of their young stars who has been part of the Brisbane Broncos setup in the last two years.

Former Fiji 7s squad member and 2018 national under 20 rep Ilikena Vudogo is back training with Tailevu.

Vudogo partnered Vilimoni Botitu in the midfield when the national under 20 won the Junior World Rugby Trophy in Romania in 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu Rugby Manager Levani Matea says their players will try and match the standard of the overseas players.

“Because of the pandemic, COVID-19, some overseas based are still here in Fiji. So when we have the competition on the 25th, come the 25th, overseas based will be playing in the local domestic competition. So the Tailevu boys will try to match up with the overseas based players.”

Matea says they will be banking on their local players against Namosi on the 25th of this month.

Tailevu joined the premier division in 2018 and aims to maintain their standing.