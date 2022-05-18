Brent Naden named off the bench for Tigers

Brent Naden [Source: The Sydney Morning Herald]

Brent Naden could make his club debut for Wests Tigers after being a shock arrival to the side.

His potential inclusion would likely push Tyrone Peachey back to the bench, which could push either of Oliver Gildart or former Bulldog Fa’amanu Brown out of the side.

Luke Garner will start in the back row after an impressive run of form in the centres, with Kelma Tuilagi dropping back to the bench.

Wests Tigers play Bulldogs at 8pm on Friday.

[Source: NRL.COM]