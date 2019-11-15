Brave Nadroga goes down to Suva

The Suva is now at the top of the Skipper Cup points table after beating Nadroga at 32-26 at the ANZ Stadium today.

The hosts started off strongly in the first half spending more time in Nadroga’s territory.

It wasn’t until the 21st minute of play when Suva registered points on the board through winger Misaele Petero who scored on the far right corner.

Serupepeli Vularika extended Suva’s lead to eight after a successful penalty.

14 minutes later James Brown dived off for Suva’s second try following a powerful drive by their forward pack taking their lead to 15-0

Petero got his second two minutes later bringing the score line to 22-nil at halftime.

The Stallions did not count themselves out as they secured four successful penalties and a converted try in the first 15 minutes of the second spell.

A try each to Mesake Tuinamena and veteran Setefano Somoca with successful conversions from Apisalome Waqatabu saw the visitors leading 26 – 22.

But it wasn’t over yet for the capital side as they powered through for two more tries to Petero and Brown for the 32-26 win.

A minute of silence was observed for the late Fiji 7s 1997 Melrose Cup winning halfback Lemeki Koroi.