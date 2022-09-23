Brave Fijiana falls against Canada

A brave Rooster Chicken Fijiana side went down to the world’s number three side Canada 24-7 in the final Vodafone Test series at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Despite falling short, the Senirusi Seruvakula coached side showed they’re not going to the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand to make up the numbers after holding the more experienced Canadian team scoreless in the first 40 minutes.

The national side will take a lot of pointers from this match with the World Cup just two weeks away.

Seruvakula and his coaching team will look to strengthen the team’s setpieces in the line-out, scrum, breakdown and their general passing.

Fair to say that some decision-making on the field went south as it accounted for Canada’s first try when Sara Kaljuvee pounced on a loose ball to score the first try of the match minutes into the second spell.

Fijiana struck back when 7s sensation Sesenieli Donu escaped two defenders before offloading to Akanisi Sokoiwasa who dived over for a try.

Merewalesi Rokouono locked the scores at 7-7 with a successful conversion.

Like in the first spell, play was concentrated on Fiji’s territory as Canada picked on Fiji’s weakness in the scrum resulting to a try to Maddy Grant.

The visitors extended its lead to 19- 7 when their hardworking forwards were awarded a penalty try

The Canadians ended the game with yet another try resulting from their signature driving maul.