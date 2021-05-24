Bower, Reece and Sotutu in All Blacks squad

Three players with links to Fiji are in the All Blacks 36 member squad to prepare for the tests against Tonga and Fiji.

George Bower, Sevu Reece and Hoskins Sotutu made the squad that was announced by Head Coach Ian Foster.

Bower is expected to make his debut against either Tonga or Fiji.

Highlanders winger Jona Nareki and Chiefs number eight Pita Gus Sowakula have missed out on selection.



There are four new players including Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder, Blues halfback Finlay Christie and Chiefs youngster Quinn Tupaea.

The All Blacks will be captained by Sam Whitelock and they will play Tonga on the July 3rd then the Flying Fijians on July 10th before the second tests a week later.

The 36-member squad is as follows:

(With age, Sky Super Rugby club, provincial union and Test caps in brackets. New All Blacks are in bold & italic):

Forwards

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (24, Hurricanes / Wellington, 1)

Dane Coles (34, Hurricanes / Wellington, 74)

Codie Taylor (30, Crusaders / Canterbury, 56)

Props

George Bower (29, Crusaders / Otago, uncapped)

Ethan de Groot (22, Highlanders / Southland, new cap)

Nepo Laulala (29, Blues / Counties Manukau, 29)

Tyrel Lomax (25, Hurricanes / Tasman, 6)

Angus Ta’avao (31, Chiefs / Auckland, 14)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (28, Blues / North Harbour, 17)

Locks

Scott Barrett (27, Crusaders / Taranaki, 36)

Brodie Retallick (30, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 81)

Patrick Tuipulotu (28, Blues / Auckland, 35)

Tupou Vaa’i (21, Chiefs / Taranaki, 4)

Samuel Whitelock (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 122) – captain

Loose Forwards

Ethan Blackadder (26, Crusaders / Tasman, new cap)

Shannon Frizell (27, Highlanders / Tasman, 13)

Akira Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 2)

Luke Jacobson (24, Chiefs / Waikato, 2)

Dalton Papalii (23, Blues / Counties Manukau, 4)

Ardie Savea (27, Hurricanes / Wellington, 49)

Hoskins Sotutu (22, Blues / Counties Manukau, 5)

Backs

Halfbacks

Finlay Christie (25, Blues / Tasman, new cap)

Aaron Smith (32, Highlanders / Manawatu, 97)

Brad Weber (30, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 7)

First five–eighths

Beauden Barrett (30, Blues / Taranaki, 88)

Richie Mo’unga (27, Crusaders / Canterbury, 22)

Midfielders

Braydon Ennor (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 1)

David Havili (26, Crusaders / Tasman, 3)

Rieko Ioane (24, Blues / Auckland, 33)

Anton Lienert-Brown (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 49)

Quinn Tupaea (22, Chiefs / Waikato, new cap)

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett (24, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 23)

George Bridge (26, Crusaders / Canterbury, 10)

Will Jordan (22, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Damian McKenzie (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 27)

Sevu Reece (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 8)

