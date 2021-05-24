Bower set for All Blacks debut

Crusaders prop George Bower will earn his first cap off the bench for the All Blacks in the test against Tonga on Saturday.

He is one of the four rookies named in Ian Foster’s first 23 member squad.

Foster announced the team in Auckland today ahead of the test at Mt Smart Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

The All Blacks coach says he is excited to see Bower and the rookies have the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd.

Dane Coles will start in his 75th Test alongside props Karl Tu’inukuafe and the returning Angus Ta’avao.

Hooker Asafo Aumua will provide impact off the bench in his second Test, with Tyrel Lomax the other reserve prop alongside Bower.

Scott Barrett and Captain Samuel Whitelock are the starting locks, with Patrick Tuipulotu to make an impact off the bench.

In the loose forwards, Akira Ioane is at six and Dalton Papalii is in the number seven jersey with Luke Jacobson making his long-awaited return at number eight.

In the backs, Brad Weber will make his first Test start in his eighth Test, inside Richie Mo’unga at ten, while Rieko Ioane will provide experienced support at centre outside Tupaea.

George Bridge returns to the All Blacks side on the left wing with Will Jordan on the right and Damian McKenzie at fullback.

The other back reserves alongside Christie are Jordie and Beauden Barrett.

The All Blacks play Tonga at 7:05pm this Saturday.

All Blacks [Test Caps]

1. Karl Tu’inukuafe (17)

2. Dane Coles (74)

3. Angus Ta’avao (14)

4. Scott Barrett (36)

5. Samuel Whitelock (122) – captain

6. Akira Ioane (2)

7. Dalton Papalii (4)

8. Luke Jacobson (2)

9. Brad Weber (7)

10. Richie Mo’unga (22)

11. George Bridge (10)

12. Quinn Tupaea (new cap)

13. Rieko Ioane (33)

14. Will Jordan (2)

15. Damian McKenzie (27)

16. Asafo Aumua (1)

17. George Bower (new cap)

18. Tyrel Lomax (6)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (35)

20. Ethan Blackadder (new cap)

21. Finlay Christie (new cap)

22. Beauden Barrett (88)

23. Jordie Barrett (23)

[Source: tvnz sport]