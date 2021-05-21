Bower, Reece and Mataele in again for Crusaders

Crusaders prop George Bower is starting to make the number one jersey his own for the champion side.

Known by fans as the ‘Fijian Prince’, Bower has again been named in the starting lineup for the Super Rugby Aotearoa champions.

Last year All Blacks coach Ian Foster named the 28-year-old in the All Blacks squad that went to Australia.

Bower is in the starting fifteen with Sevu Reece when they play the Waratahs at 5:05pm tomorrow in round three of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Former Marist Brothers High School student Manasa Mataele will come off the bench for the Crusaders.

In other games tomorrow, Blues takes on Brumbies at 7:15pm and Reds will host the Chiefs at 9:45pm.

Tonight, the Hurricanes meet Western Force at 7:05pm.