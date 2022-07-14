Bower and Reece starts, Sowakula rested

Fijians George Bower and Sevu Reece are in the All Blacks starting line-up for the third Test against Ireland on Saturday.

Pita Gus Sowakula misses out on selection this weekend after featuring the first two Tests.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster his best side for the clash at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Article continues after advertisement

After becoming the second-most capped All Black of all time in the series opener at Eden Park, Samuel Whitelock returns from injury to join Brodie Retallick in what will be the pair’s 61st Test start together in the second row.

Whitelock’s return sees Scott Barrett moved to blindside flanker in a forward pack also bolstered by the return of 40-Test tight head prop Nepo Laulala, who is set to make his first appearance of the season along with Dane Coles and Akira Ioane.

Second-five eighth David Havili is after Covid to take his place in the midfield alongside centre Rieko Ioane who is set to earn his 50th Test cap.

Winger Will Jordan has been elevated from the reserves, making way for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who is in line to make his Test debut.

The All Blacks takes on Ireland at 7:05pm on Saturday.

FOR WEB

All Blacks match day 23:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Scott Barrett

7. Sam Cane

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Sevu Reece

12. David Havili

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Will Jordan

15. Jordie Barrett

16. Dane Coles

17. Aidan Ross

18. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

19. Akira Ioane

20. Dalton Papalii

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Richie Mo’unga

23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck