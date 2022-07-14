Bower and Reece starts, Sowakula rested

Fijians George Bower and Sevu Reece are in the All Blacks starting line-up for the third Test against Ireland on Saturday.
Pita Gus Sowakula misses out on selection this weekend after featuring the first two Tests.
All Blacks coach Ian Foster his best side for the clash at Sky Stadium in Wellington.
After becoming the second-most capped All Black of all time in the series opener at Eden Park, Samuel Whitelock returns from injury to join Brodie Retallick in what will be the pair’s 61st Test start together in the second row.
Whitelock’s return sees Scott Barrett moved to blindside flanker in a forward pack also bolstered by the return of 40-Test tight head prop Nepo Laulala, who is set to make his first appearance of the season along with Dane Coles and Akira Ioane.
Second-five eighth David Havili is after Covid to take his place in the midfield alongside centre Rieko Ioane who is set to earn his 50th Test cap.
Winger Will Jordan has been elevated from the reserves, making way for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who is in line to make his Test debut.
The All Blacks takes on Ireland at 7:05pm on Saturday.
All Blacks match day 23:
1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Scott Barrett
7. Sam Cane
8. Ardie Savea
9. Aaron Smith
10. Beauden Barrett
11. Sevu Reece
12. David Havili
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Will Jordan
15. Jordie Barrett
16. Dane Coles
17. Aidan Ross
18. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
19. Akira Ioane
20. Dalton Papalii
21. Folau Fakatava
22. Richie Mo’unga
23. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck