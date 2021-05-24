Home

Rugby

Bower and Reece named for Bledisloe opener

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:45 pm
Sevuloni Reece and George Bower to start against Australia. [Source: Google]

The Wallabies will be missing some Fijian influence in the first Bledisloe Test but not the All Blacks.

Head Coach, Ian Foster has named both Sevuloni Reece and George Bower to start against Australia.

The All Blacks have named their starting match day team for Saturday’s clash in Auckland with halfback Aaron Smith set to bring up his 100th cap.

Bower, Codie Taylor and Nepo Laulala start in a front row while Brodie Retallick is back at starting lock alongside Captain Samuel Whitelock.

In the loose forwards, Ardie Savea is at eight, with Dalton Papalii at seven and Akira Ioane in the six jersey.

Smith is at halfback and Richie Mo’unga will wear the 10 jersey, David Havili and centre Anton Lienert-Brown are the midfield combination with Rieko Ioane named on the left-wing, Reece is on the right and Damian McKenzie at fullback.

The All Blacks host the Wallabies at 7:05pm on Saturday.

All Blacks v Wallabies [Tests]
1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Samuel Whitelock (C)
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papalii
8. Ardie Savea
9. Aaron Smith
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Rieko Ioane
12. David Havili
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Sevu Reece
15. Damian McKenzie
Reserves
16. Dane Coles
17. Karl Tu’inukuafe
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Scott Barrett
20. Luke Jacobson
21. Brad Weber
22. Beauden Barrett
23. Jordie Barrett

