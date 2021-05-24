Bower and Reece named for Bledisloe opener

The Wallabies will be missing some Fijian influence in the first Bledisloe Test but not the All Blacks.

Head Coach, Ian Foster has named both Sevuloni Reece and George Bower to start against Australia.

The All Blacks have named their starting match day team for Saturday’s clash in Auckland with halfback Aaron Smith set to bring up his 100th cap.

Bower, Codie Taylor and Nepo Laulala start in a front row while Brodie Retallick is back at starting lock alongside Captain Samuel Whitelock.

In the loose forwards, Ardie Savea is at eight, with Dalton Papalii at seven and Akira Ioane in the six jersey.

Smith is at halfback and Richie Mo’unga will wear the 10 jersey, David Havili and centre Anton Lienert-Brown are the midfield combination with Rieko Ioane named on the left-wing, Reece is on the right and Damian McKenzie at fullback.

The All Blacks host the Wallabies at 7:05pm on Saturday.

All Blacks v Wallabies [Tests]

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Samuel Whitelock (C)

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Rieko Ioane

12. David Havili

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Sevu Reece

15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves

16. Dane Coles

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Scott Barrett

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Brad Weber

22. Beauden Barrett

23. Jordie Barrett