Botitu to be Volavola's backup

Olympic gold medalist Vilimoni Botitu will be the backup for Vodafone Flying Fijians fly-half Ben Volavola for their crucial match against Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup this Saturday.

Head coach, Vern Cotter says Botitu who will be playing in the centers, can also provide cover for the pivotal position if Volavola suffers any setback during the match.

The side also made eight changes and a few positional shifts for their showdown.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu says the team is capable of winning tomorrow’s match against their rival Samoa.

“There’s a lot of talk in the week but for me I believe the boys will do the job this weekend. I believe in them and my message to them is to have pride in the jersey.”

Nayacalevu is again relishing the chance to pair with Botitu in the midfield as he knows how talented the young player is.

Fiji plays Samoa at 3.30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park while at 12pm Australia A and Tonga clash.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]