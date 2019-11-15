Botitu, Dakuwaqa and Naqaliva on standby

Former Fiji 7s rep Vilimoni Botitu is one of the players on standby to replace Semi Radradra who has been ruled out of the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup campaign due to injury.

Radradra’s club Bristol Bears confirmed last week that the Flying Fijians centre is out for the season.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says Botitu and a few others have been informed and may be called in before the Autumn Nations Cup starts in two weeks’ time.

O’Connor says Radradra’s unavailability may be a chance for players like Botitu and Olympic gold medalist Masivesi Dakuwaqa to come in.

The FRU CEO says another player under the radar is France based Uwa Tawalo

“We has sort of proactively contacted a few of the players to be on standby if they needed, we got Botitu some of the players like Uwa, he’s playing well, Masivesi Dakuwaqa is one of the alternatives.”

O’Connor adds also on standby is former Fiji 7s rep Apisai Naqaliva is also being considered.

“We have Naqaliva who is playing well at the top, we have Sevanaia Galala who has already played for us, we monitoring their performance but at the end of the day once we receive the confirmation that Semi is not available and the coach has to make a decision.”

The Flying Fijians will play France on the15th of next month in its first Autumn Nations Cup match before playing Italy on the 21st and then Scotland in Murrayfield on the 28th of November.

Meanwhile, the final Skipper Cup round will be held this weekend before the semifinals next weekend.

Nadi will host Tailevu on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense.

Suva takes on Namosi, Naitasiri play Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on Saturday at 3pm.