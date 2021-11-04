Botia, Yato, Narisia, Dyer out of Northern Tour

Three changes have been made to the Flying Fijians 28-member Northern Tour squad which has moved into the camp in Madrid to prepare for their opening match against Spain on Sunday.

Flying Fijians skipper against the All Blacks Levani Botia will undergo a knee operation this month and won’t be part of the tour.

Botia has been replaced by former Fiji 7s rep Apisai Naqaliva.

Hooker Peni Narisia suffered a calf injury and will be replaced by Zuriel Togiatama while veteran lock Api Ratuniyarawa has been called in as a replacement for Peceli Yato.

Yato suffered a knee injury during a Top 14 outing for Clermont.

Johnny Dyer has also pulled out citing personal reasons and the Flying Fijians coaching panel will decide whether to get a replacement for him or not.

Promising 20-year-old hooker, Henry Spring of Stade Francais has been brought into the squad for the Spain match as part of a development opportunity for one of our rising young talents.

The Flying Fijians take on Spain at 2 am on Sunday.

Flying Fijians 28-member squad for November Tour

Loose Head Prop

Peni Ravai

Eroni Mawi

Hooker

Samuel Matavesi

Zuriel Togiatama *

Henry Spring *

Tight Head Prop

Luke Tagi

Mesake Doge

Leeroy Atalifo

Locks

Tevita Ratuva

Temo Mayanavanua

Albert Tuisue

Leone Nakarawa

Backrow/Lock

Api Ratuniyarawa

Backrow

Masivesi Dakuwaqa *

Mesulame Kunavula

Bill Mata

Halfback

Frank Lomani

Nikola Matawalu

Flyhalf

Ben Volavola

Centre/Flyhalf

Vilimoni Botitu *

Center

Apisai Naqalevu

Eneriko Buliruarua

Center/Wing

Waisea Nayacalevu

Josua Tuisova

Wing

Eroni Sau

Aminiasi Tuimaba *

Jiuta Wainiqolo *

Wing/Fullback

Seta Tuicuvu

Flying Fijians Test Matches:

7th November 2021

Test Match: Flying Fijians V Spain

Venue: Estadio Central UC, Madrid

Kick Off: 2am

15th November 2021

Test Match: Flying Fijians V Walies

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick Off: 4.15am

20th November 2021

Test Match: Flying Fijians V Georgia

Venue: TBC

Kick Off: TBC