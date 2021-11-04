Home

Botia, Yato, Narisia, Dyer out of Northern Tour

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 10:44 am
Levani Botia, Peceli Yato, Peni Narisia, Johnny Dyer.

Three changes have been made to the Flying Fijians 28-member Northern Tour squad which has moved into the camp in Madrid to prepare for their opening match against Spain on Sunday.

Flying Fijians skipper against the All Blacks Levani Botia will undergo a knee operation this month and won’t be part of the tour.

Botia has been replaced by former Fiji 7s rep Apisai Naqaliva.

Hooker Peni Narisia suffered a calf injury and will be replaced by Zuriel Togiatama while veteran lock Api Ratuniyarawa has been called in as a replacement for Peceli Yato.

Yato suffered a knee injury during a Top 14 outing for Clermont.

Johnny Dyer has also pulled out citing personal reasons and the Flying Fijians coaching panel will decide whether to get a replacement for him or not.

Promising 20-year-old hooker, Henry Spring of Stade Francais has been brought into the squad for the Spain match as part of a development opportunity for one of our rising young talents.
The Flying Fijians take on Spain at 2 am on Sunday.

Flying Fijians 28-member squad for November Tour
Loose Head Prop
Peni Ravai
Eroni Mawi

Hooker
Samuel Matavesi
Zuriel Togiatama *
Henry Spring *

Tight Head Prop
Luke Tagi
Mesake Doge
Leeroy Atalifo

Locks
Tevita Ratuva
Temo Mayanavanua
Albert Tuisue
Leone Nakarawa

Backrow/Lock
Api Ratuniyarawa

Backrow
Masivesi Dakuwaqa *
Mesulame Kunavula
Bill Mata

Halfback
Frank Lomani
Nikola Matawalu

Flyhalf
Ben Volavola

Centre/Flyhalf
Vilimoni Botitu *

Center
Apisai Naqalevu
Eneriko Buliruarua

Center/Wing
Waisea Nayacalevu
Josua Tuisova

Wing
Eroni Sau
Aminiasi Tuimaba *
Jiuta Wainiqolo *

Wing/Fullback
Seta Tuicuvu

Flying Fijians Test Matches:
7th November 2021
Test Match: Flying Fijians V Spain
Venue: Estadio Central UC, Madrid
Kick Off: 2am

15th November 2021
Test Match: Flying Fijians V Walies
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick Off: 4.15am

20th November 2021
Test Match: Flying Fijians V Georgia
Venue: TBC
Kick Off: TBC

