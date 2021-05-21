Home

Rugby

Botia to play for La Rochelle in Champions Cup final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source: Rugbydump]

Flying Fijians wrecking outside centre Levani Botia makes his return and will feature for La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup final tomorrow.

His return is a timely one as they are set to face a star-studded Toulouse side.

The Fijian star has been dealing with an ankle injury since the club’s semi-final win over Leinster but has been passed fit to start tomorrow’s European decider in London.

Article continues after advertisement

Kevin Gourdon starts in the back row for Jono Gibbes and Ronan O’Gara’s side, having come off the bench against Leinster, while Dany Priso comes in at loosehead prop.

Meanwhile, injuries in the Toulouse midfield mean Argentinian centre Juan Cruz Mallia has been named for his first start in the Champions Cup on what will be just his second appearance in the competition.

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand is missing due to suspension, with Paeto Mauvaka starting at hooker in his place and Antoine Dupont taking over as skipper.

