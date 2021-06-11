Home

Botia to lead Flying Fijians against All Blacks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 15, 2021 2:17 pm
Levani Botia will captain the Flying Fijians against All Blacks.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has named a mixture of experience and young players for the two test matches against the All Blacks next month.

Looking at the squad, the Flying Fijians extended team consists of 14 players from France, five each from England and Scotland, three from Australia, two from New Zealand, and four are locally based.

Extended Fijian 7s squad members Onisi Ratave and Vinaya Habosi who were released from the 7s squad get their call up after missing out on the Autumn Nations Cup due to 7s commitments last year.

Queensland Reds half-back Mosese Sorovi, Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele and France based Peniami Narisia, Vilimoni Botitu, and Eneriko Buliruarua a few fresh faces to join the Flying Fijians camp.

Cotter has maintained the core of the squad with the likes of Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai and Mesake Doge in the front row, Leone Nakarawa, Albert Tuisue, Peceli Yato and John Dyer in the forwards while Frank Lomani, Ben Volavola, Nemani Nadolo and Kini Murimurivalu are expected to guide the backline during training.

Semi Radradra will miss the test matches as he will not be able to make it in time for 14 days’ mandatory quarantine due to his club Bristol Bears playing in England’s Premiership semi-final therefore he will be part of the Olympic Games preparations with the Fijian 7s team.

Flying Fijians 33-member extended squad VS All Blacks

Loosehead Prop
Peni Ravai
Eroni Mawi
Haereiti Hetet

Hookers
Sam Matavesi
Peniami Narisia
Mesulame Dolokoto

Tighthead Prop
Luke Tagi
Mesake Doge
Leeroy Atalifo

Locks
Tevita Ratuva
Temo Mayanavanua
Leone Nakarawa
Albert Tuisue

Back Row
Mesulame Kunavula
Kitione Kamikamica
John Dyer
Peceli Yato

Halfbacks
Frank Lomani
Mosese Sorovi
Simione Kuruvoli

Flyhalves
Ben Volavola
Teti Tela

Center
Levani Botia {c}
Vilimoni Botitu
Waisea Nayacalevu
Eneriko Buliruarua
Onisi Ratave

Wingers
Nemani Nadolo
Vinaya Habosi
Manasa Mataele
Eroni Sau

Fullbacks
Seta Tuicuvu
Kini Murimurivalu

