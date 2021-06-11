Botia to lead Flying Fijians against All Blacks

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter has named a mixture of experience and young players for the two test matches against the All Blacks next month.

Looking at the squad, the Flying Fijians extended team consists of 14 players from France, five each from England and Scotland, three from Australia, two from New Zealand, and four are locally based.

Extended Fijian 7s squad members Onisi Ratave and Vinaya Habosi who were released from the 7s squad get their call up after missing out on the Autumn Nations Cup due to 7s commitments last year.

Queensland Reds half-back Mosese Sorovi, Crusaders winger Manasa Mataele and France based Peniami Narisia, Vilimoni Botitu, and Eneriko Buliruarua a few fresh faces to join the Flying Fijians camp.

Cotter has maintained the core of the squad with the likes of Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai and Mesake Doge in the front row, Leone Nakarawa, Albert Tuisue, Peceli Yato and John Dyer in the forwards while Frank Lomani, Ben Volavola, Nemani Nadolo and Kini Murimurivalu are expected to guide the backline during training.

Semi Radradra will miss the test matches as he will not be able to make it in time for 14 days’ mandatory quarantine due to his club Bristol Bears playing in England’s Premiership semi-final therefore he will be part of the Olympic Games preparations with the Fijian 7s team.

Levani Botia will captain the Flying Fijians against All Blacks.

Flying Fijians 33-member extended squad VS All Blacks

Loosehead Prop

Peni Ravai

Eroni Mawi

Haereiti Hetet

Hookers

Sam Matavesi

Peniami Narisia

Mesulame Dolokoto

Tighthead Prop

Luke Tagi

Mesake Doge

Leeroy Atalifo

Locks

Tevita Ratuva

Temo Mayanavanua

Leone Nakarawa

Albert Tuisue

Back Row

Mesulame Kunavula

Kitione Kamikamica

John Dyer

Peceli Yato

Halfbacks

Frank Lomani

Mosese Sorovi

Simione Kuruvoli

Flyhalves

Ben Volavola

Teti Tela

Center

Levani Botia {c}

Vilimoni Botitu

Waisea Nayacalevu

Eneriko Buliruarua

Onisi Ratave

Wingers

Nemani Nadolo

Vinaya Habosi

Manasa Mataele

Eroni Sau

Fullbacks

Seta Tuicuvu

Kini Murimurivalu