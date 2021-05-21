Home

Rugby

Botia sees red in Champions Cup final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 10:14 am
[Source: Google]

Flying Fijian and La Rochelle centre Levani Botia was shown the marching orders as the side went down to Toulouse in the European Champions Cup final.

Toulouse claimed the European Champions Cup for a record fifth time with a narrow 22-17 win against 14-man La Rochelle at Twickenham.

Botia was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 30th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

He was initially given a yellow card but the referee reviewed the incident and decided to flash a red card.

La Rochelle led 12-9 after a physical first half.

The win gave Toulouse their first victory in the competition since 2010, making them the first French side to win the title since Toulon six years ago.

