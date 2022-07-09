Botia relishing on captaincy role

Vodafone Flying Fijians captain Levani Botia can’t wait to run out with the side today in the Pacific Nations Cup clash against Australia A.

Dubbed “The Demolition Man”, the 33-year-old missed last week’s clash against Tonga due to some niggling injuries, but will make his return against the Aussie today.

Botia says though there are a few changes to the line-up, he is relishing on the fact that he will be donning the national jumper again.

“It’s very clear from last week, the boys played well last week. There is a couple of changes this weekend. For me it is not a big change. Just jump on board and join the new boys. It’s going to be exciting.”

The Flying Fijians take on Australia A at 3.30pm today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the first match at 12pm, Tonga faces Samoa and you can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.