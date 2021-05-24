Botia out, Nakarawa to lead

Leone Nakarawa will lead the Flying Fijians against the All Blacks in their final Test match on Saturday in Hamilton.

Nakarawa replaces Levani Botia after the hard-hitting center was ruled out due to a knee injury earlier this week.

It will also be a special moment for France-based Eneriko Buliruarua who makes the run-on side after being named on the bench for the first test match.

Buliruarua starts at inside center and Waisea Nayacalevu outside him.

Peceli Yato starts at number eight relegating Albert Tuisue to the bench, the only change Cotter has made up-front.

In the backs, Frank Lomani is at half-back while Setareki Tuicuvu starts on ight-wing replacing Eroni Sau.

Flying Fijians take on All Blacks at 7.05pm on Saturday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

Congratulations to one of our newest Rebels, Moses Sorovi, on his selection with @fijirugby for Saturday’s clash the All Blacks! 💪🏿 Sorovi joins one of our favourites, Frank Lomani, in the Match Day 23. https://t.co/fGjySnM0X7 — Melbourne Rebels (@MelbourneRebels) July 15, 2021

Flying Fijians Squad V All Blacks

• Peni Ravai

• Sam Matavesi

• Mesake Doge

• Temo Mayanavanua

• Leone Nakarawa {c}

• Johnny Dyer

• Mesulame Kunavula

• Peceli Yato

• Frank Lomani

• Ben Volavola

• Nemani Nadolo

• Eneriko Buliruarua

• Waisea Nayacalevu

• Setareki Tuicuvu

• Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves

• Mesulame Dolokoto

• Eroni Mawi

• Leeroy Atalifo

• Albert Tuisue

• Kitione Kamikamica

• Moses Sorovi

• Teti Tela

• Manasa Mataele