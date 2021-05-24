Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encourages by vaccine take-up|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|US commits funds for COVID vaccines|More people in Qauia vaccinated|Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community|March quarter was unfavourable for tourism|Over 24,000 households receive seed packs|Profiling exercise carried out in greater Nasinu area|Villages take precautionary measures|Ten more deaths over six days|Test positivity stands at 18%|Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics|Australia backs Fiji’s border security|More senior citizens sent to care homes|AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji|Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Botia out, Nakarawa to lead

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 5:10 pm
The Flying Fijians squad [Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]

Leone Nakarawa will lead the Flying Fijians against the All Blacks in their final Test match on Saturday in Hamilton.

Nakarawa replaces Levani Botia after the hard-hitting center was ruled out due to a knee injury earlier this week.

It will also be a special moment for France-based Eneriko Buliruarua who makes the run-on side after being named on the bench for the first test match.

Article continues after advertisement

Buliruarua starts at inside center and Waisea Nayacalevu outside him.

Peceli Yato starts at number eight relegating Albert Tuisue to the bench, the only change Cotter has made up-front.

In the backs, Frank Lomani is at half-back while Setareki Tuicuvu starts on ight-wing replacing Eroni Sau.

Flying Fijians take on All Blacks at 7.05pm on Saturday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

Flying Fijians Squad V All Blacks

• Peni Ravai

• Sam Matavesi

• Mesake Doge

• Temo Mayanavanua

• Leone Nakarawa {c}

• Johnny Dyer

• Mesulame Kunavula

• Peceli Yato

• Frank Lomani

• Ben Volavola

• Nemani Nadolo

• Eneriko Buliruarua

• Waisea Nayacalevu

• Setareki Tuicuvu

• Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves

• Mesulame Dolokoto

• Eroni Mawi

• Leeroy Atalifo

• Albert Tuisue

• Kitione Kamikamica

• Moses Sorovi

• Teti Tela

• Manasa Mataele

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.