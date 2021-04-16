Botia nominated in European Player of the Year 2021

Flying Fijians wrecking outside centre Levani Botia has been nominated into the European Player of the Year 2021.
The La Rochelle centre is amongst the 15 outstanding players in Europe listed for the award.
The former Fiji 7s star is one of the five La Rochelle players listed.
Also on the list is former All Blacks and Toulouse flanker Jerome Kaino.
