Botia honored to lead Fiji

Playing against the All Blacks will be one of the highlights of any professional rugby player.

Even Flying Fijians captain Levani Botia is excited about the opportunity of meeting the three time world champions.

Botia who will line up against the All Blacks for the first time believes it’s a great opportunity and to lead the team is quite special.

“I think it’s a good experience for most of us especially even me it’s the first time to play against the All Blacks, it’s a very big moment and one of the good history for my rugby career”.

Some members of the Flying Fijians had their first training session as a team at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand yesterday.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says it’s great to have the team back in training after spending the mandatory 14 days in quarantine.

The Flying Fijians will play the All Blacks on the 10th and 17th of next month in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.