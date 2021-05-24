Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Vunisei Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Botia honored to lead Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 2:03 pm
Levani Botia

Playing against the All Blacks will be one of the highlights of any professional rugby player.

Even Flying Fijians captain Levani Botia is excited about the opportunity of meeting the three time world champions.

Botia who will line up against the All Blacks for the first time believes it’s a great opportunity and to lead the team is quite special.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think it’s a good experience for most of us especially even me it’s the first time to play against the All Blacks, it’s a very big moment and one of the good history for my rugby career”.

Some members of the Flying Fijians had their first training session as a team at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand yesterday.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says it’s great to have the team back in training after spending the mandatory 14 days in quarantine.

The Flying Fijians will play the All Blacks on the 10th and 17th of next month in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.