Both Skipper Cup semifinals live on TV

Rugby fans who can’t make it to the ANZ Stadium and Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday for the Skipper Cup semifinals can watch all the action from the comforts of their homes.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air both the men’s and women’s semifinals LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on its two channels, FBC TV and FBC Sports at 2:50pm.

Nadroga and Naitasiri clash will be shown on FBC TV while the other semifinal between Suva and Namosi will air on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Article continues after advertisement

The women’s semifinal between Naitasiri and Suva will be on FBC TV and defending champion Tailevu’s match with Lautoka on FBC Sports at 11am.

There will be radio commentaries as well for both men’s semifinals.

Radio Fiji One will have the Naitasiri/Nadroga commentary and Namosi/Suva commentary will be on Bula FM.