Both our Drua to play at Suncorp Stadium

Our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Fijiana Drua will both play at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

Both teams will play the Queensland Reds and the two games will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Fijiana’s match will start at 6pm followed by the men’s at 8:45pm.

Two Fijian Drua players are in the top five based on statistics from the last three rounds for defenders beaten and meters gained.

Center Apisalome Vota who was named Man of the Match against Rebels is equal second for defenders beaten with 16 along with Hurricanes player Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Force winger Manasa Mataele is also in the top five with 11 defenders beaten while Izaia Perese is at the top with 17.

Vota is second behind Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett for most meters gained with 278.

Drua winger Vinaya Habosi is third with 274 and Mataele fourth with 270 meters.