‘Bossman’ thinks of humble beginnings before a game

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi has revealed his pre-game ritual for the past eight rounds in Super Rugby Pacific.

The 22 year old from Nasama in Nadroga featured in all eight rounds but missed out for the first time last week against the Blues.

When asked by FBC Sports what comes to mind for the speedster before he runs out, Habosi says family and village life are two things he will never forget.

Article continues after advertisement

“Before I always run inside the field I always remember back in the village what we always do and you know roam around and do a lot of things in the village, and also my mum, I always think of my mum and my family.”

Habosi’s friends and family will be at the ANZ Stadium to support him on Saturday and he says it was not too long ago when he would watch Super Rugby in the village.

“Back home you just watching Super Rugby and you always say maybe one day I’ll play Super Rugby and I’m playing Super Rugby right now, I’ve played eight rounds and my family too they’re so proud of myself where I’m up to right now, playing Super Rugby.”

The flying winger is expected to wear the number 11 jumper for the ninth time when the team is announced today.

The Drua hosts the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 4:35pm.