Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

‘Bossman’ thinks of humble beginnings before a game

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 6:10 am

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi has revealed his pre-game ritual for the past eight rounds in Super Rugby Pacific.

The 22 year old from Nasama in Nadroga featured in all eight rounds but missed out for the first time last week against the Blues.

When asked by FBC Sports what comes to mind for the speedster before he runs out, Habosi says family and village life are two things he will never forget.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“Before I always run inside the field I always remember back in the village what we always do and you know roam around and do a lot of things in the village, and also my mum, I always think of my mum and my family.”

Habosi’s friends and family will be at the ANZ Stadium to support him on Saturday and he says it was not too long ago when he would watch Super Rugby in the village.

“Back home you just watching Super Rugby and you always say maybe one day I’ll play Super Rugby and I’m playing Super Rugby right now, I’ve played eight rounds and my family too they’re so proud of myself where I’m up to right now, playing Super Rugby.”

The flying winger is expected to wear the number 11 jumper for the ninth time when the team is announced today.

The Drua hosts the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 4:35pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.