Bossman stays with Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has confirmed today that their star winger Vinaya ‘Bossman’ Habosi is staying with the side for the new season.

This is after some reports from France today that Habosi has signed with Top 14 club Racing 92 along with Josua Tuisova.

However, a Drua spokesperson says the Nayawa villager from Nadroga is committed to the Drua through the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Drua confirms that Habosi is already in pre-season training with the squad and their fans can look forward to the 22-year-old continuing his sublime form from their inaugural 2022 season.

Just last month Fiji Rugby Union Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake revealed to FBC Sports that there was an interest from a French club to have the 22-year-old for just a few months before returning to join the Drua when the Super Rugby Pacific season starts.

Tawake said the Flying Fijians speedster turned down a French club’s interest to loan him as he wanted to concentrate on his current contract.

The Fijian Drua takes on Moana Pasifika in its first match of the new season on February 25 at 3:35pm.