'Bossman' and Wainiqolo impresses 'The Bus'

[Source: Sky Sports]

Olympic gold medalist and Flying Fijians winger Josua ‘The Bus’ Tuisova is wary of the wingers’ competition in the Vodafone Flying Fijians squad.

With the form of Jiuta Wainiqolo and Vinaya Habosi, Tuisova knows getting a spot in the starting 15 will not come easy.

Tuisova says he’s impressed with the way the younger players are stepping up to the call.

“I was sitting and watching from the sidelines yesterday and witnessed their game and style of play, it was impressive. So this week’s game although we will be fighting for the same position, but we are all playing for one team. We bring in our own style to the game and have a different flair but I know it won’t be easy going against these two boys”

The Votua, Ba man adds there’s more depth in the team.

“It is a good thing that this squad is a good mixture of younger and older players. We have the Drua players who can learn from the older players which is a positive thing for us”

Australia A takes on the Flying Fijians in its second Pacific Nations Cup match on Saturday at 3.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Before this, Samoa faces Tonga at 12pm and you can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports on Walesi.