Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Deve kicked Rewa to victory

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 24, 2020 5:20 pm

Full back Apenisa Deve kicked a last-minute conversion for a 21-20 win over Northland in the 2020 Vodafone Vanua Championship final at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Deve converted Ratu Peniseni Kotoisuva’s final minute try.

Northland made a strong start with a try to Peniasi Wakawaka which was converted by fullback Saint George Talei.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa also enjoyed a lot of possession in the first few minutes before outside centre Taito Rauluni ran in to score.

Former Fiji 7s rep and Northland fly half Emosi Mulevoro nailed a drop goal stretching their lead to 13-7 in the first 21 minutes.

Deve missed three penalty kicks for Rewa in the first half.

Northland was leading 13-7 at halftime.

In the second half, Northland registered the first points when captain Malakai Namalo scored a converted try.

The Ro Alifereti Doviverata coached Rewa side made a strong come back in the second half dominating possession that paved the way for centre Wame Qaluvutu to score a beautiful try as they trail 14-20 before the winning try was scored by Kotoisuva.

Despite the result today, both Rewa and Northland will feature in the Skipper Cup next year.

In the earlier match for the Women’s – Macuata defeated Serua 34 – 24 while Ba came out victorious in the Under 19 category dethroning Northland 20 points to 14.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.