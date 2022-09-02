Boost for RFMF women’s ahead of IDRC

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Women’s rugby 15s team received a huge boost to its International Defense Rugby Championship with FMF jumping on board to support its campaign.

FMF provided necessary resources including jerseys as well as training kits and equipment.

Deputy Commander of the RFMF, Humphrey Tawake says this shows the huge support that continues to pour into women’s rugby.

“I’m thankful for the partnership and sponsorship that FMF has provided for our military team. It shows the acknowledgment and the support to promote women in the forces but basically women across Fiji so this is a very significant step forward.”

The RFMF women’s 15s team is one of the 12 teams that will feature in the inaugural International Defense Championship.

They are pooled with Australia and the UK and they face the Aussies first on the 7th of next month.

New Zealand is hosting the tournament.