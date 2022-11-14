Boost for Army’s Commanders XVs

The Army Commanders 15s team’s FMF Sukuna Bowl campaign has been boosted with the backing of Commercial Mini Mart.

The Laucala Bay-based business is supporting the Army team by providing training kits.

Team manager Orisi Amaraki says they are grateful and blessed for the support rendered to the team.

He says the player’s morale will surely be boosted knowing they have people who are willing to back them to their road to glory.

Commercial Mini Mart owner Nausheem Ali says when the request came, he could not turn it down.

“I took it with no hesitation because normally the focus is on the main team so I thought why don’t we support the development side.”

Army was outclassed last year losing 11-27 to Police at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The 2022 Sukuna Bowl will be held on the 25th of this month.