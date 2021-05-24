Home

Bonus point win for Glasgow Warriors

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 1:18 pm
[Source: Wales Online]

Ratu Tagive and the Glasgow Warriors defeated Ospreys 38-19 in their United Rugby Championship clash earlier today.

The bonus point win puts them in the top four of the Championship.

Former Melbourne Rebel Sione Tuipulotu was in outstanding form scoring two of the team’s five tries.

Cole Forbes, Josh McKay and Fraser Brown also crossed over the try-line.

In other results, Edinburgh thrashed Cardiff 34-10 and Munster beat Ulster 18-13.

