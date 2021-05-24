Bonus point win for France in Six Nations

France pulled away Italy in Paris to open their campaign with a 37-10 bonus-point win.

The Azzurri briefly threatened to derail France’s attempt at a first title since 2010 when debutant teenager Tommaso Menoncello scored.

But Anthony Jelonch and Gabin Villiere crossed to put the hosts in front.

In the second half, Villiere completed his hat-trick and Damian Penaud also crossed to secure the bonus point.

France top the table after round one from second-placed Ireland on points difference, with Andy Farrell’s side travelling to Paris in round two.