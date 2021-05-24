Home

Rugby

Bolaca commended in selection

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 6:00 am

The selection of Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca will benefit the Fijian Drua side as they prepare to debut in the Super Rugby 2022 season.

The youngster is among the first five names penned for the side.

Fiji Rugby HPU General Manager Simon Raiwalui says Bolaca brings excellent backline utility which is a plus for the squad.

“He can play, 10, 15 wings, he’s played at the highest level, obviously winning a gold medal, playing in the HSBC, he’ll bring that experience on and off the field”

This means the sevens star will not feature in the World 7s Series for the next two years.

“He’s on contract for two years where he’ll obviously be a priority for the Drua through to the super rugby season”

Other players selected are Flying Fijians’ hooker Tevita Ikanivere, blockbusting winger Onisi Ratave, powerful loose forward Nemani Nagusa, and rising star halfback Simione Kuruvoli.

The Fijian Drua is yet to name its head coach and the coaching panel.

