TC ANA
Rugby

Boivert raises concern over 15s rugby

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 4, 2021 6:21 am

Former Fiji Rugby Union coaching director Franck Boivert has expressed his concern that 15s rugby has lost its Fijian style.

The French national has spent a lot of time in Fiji with the Nadroga team and has seen how the sport has developed locally over the years.

With change comes new challenges and Boivert says there is a need to get back to the real style of play Fiji is known for..

Article continues after advertisement

“Therefore right now I am just very worried that at least for 15s the style of rugby is being stereotyped and it is killing the Fijian identity. And the way I saw the Flying Fijian played against Georgia it did not reassure me.”

For sevens rugby, Boivert is impressed with how far Gareth Baber has developed the national squad.

Boivert is coaching the Uprising 7s men’s and women’s teams at their own tournament which starts tomorrow.

 

