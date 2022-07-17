Boffelli's last minute try seals win for Argentina

Argentina’s Emiliano Boffelli last minute try denied Scotland a tour series victory today.

Scotland were 15 points ahead with half an hour left following try doubles from Duhan van der Merwe and Ewan Ashman but the hosts fought back to seal a 34-31 victory in front of 30,000 fans.

The pulsating decider ended in dramatic fashion when Argentina worked the ball out wide for Boffelli – who finished with 17 points – to go over following some sustained late pressure.

The winger had squandered a good chance for an early try when he mishandled on the touchline but the Edinburgh man soon kicked a penalty to open the scoring.