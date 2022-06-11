Blues win thriller to reach Super Rugby final

Hoskins Sotutu celebrate after scoring a try for the Blues [Source: 1News]

Hoskins Sotutu scored a try for the Blues to help them qualify for the Super Rugby Pacific final after edging the Brumbies 20-19 at Eden Park.

The Blues will now face the Crusaders in the final who defeated the Chiefs 20-7 in the first semi-final.

The Brumbies made the perfect start when inside centre Simone skinned a flimsy defensive effort off a scrum from 40-odd metres out to give the visitors a dream 7-0 start.

Article continues after advertisement

But the Blues settled in slippery conditions, started to get on top at the scrum, and dominated the second quarter to run in two superb tries for a deserved 20-7 halftime lead.

Sotutu notching the first, in the 23rd minute, when Stephen Perofeta made ground from deep, Robinson and Rieko Ioane chimed in, and a few crisp phases later the No 8 was spinning over out of a tackle.

In-form wing Telea added the second, a half-dozen minutes from the break, after Rieko Ioane was again set free on the left, Lam and Christie ran the support lines, and Barrett and Perofeta did the rest to allow Telea just enough room to wriggle over.

But the second half was the Brumbies, as Kurt Eklund and Adrian Choat were both dispatched to the bin, and replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan powered over for two tries to send the contest to the wire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: stuff.co.nz]