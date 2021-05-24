Home

Rugby

Blues wary of Rebels

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 6, 2022 12:19 pm
[Source: The Blues/Facebook]

The Blues are in no place to be taking any team lightly heading into the last few rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The side will face the Melbourne Rebels tonight, a side who has some recent history at Eden Park.

After opening a two-week stint across the ditch with a decidedly unimpressive 35-18 victory over the Fijian Drua in Melbourne, Leon MacDonald’s men very nearly succumbed to the Force in Perth, having to survive a 26-phase attack on their line after the final hooter to win 22-18 victory.

Article continues after advertisement

MacDonald says they need a consistent 80-minute performance and will need to be more accurate, disciplined and patient.

The Blues will face the Rebels at 8.05pm.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Hurricanes on Sunday at 3:35pm.

You can watch the clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

