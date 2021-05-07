Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Two test positive as CDC resumes testing|Food ration helpline to open after midday|Church leaders urged to lead by example|Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|Ministry hopes to clear sizeable backlog of swab samples|Australia commits to providing one million vaccine|Heavy police presence amidst curfew|Pharmacy provides home delivery during lockdown|Possible unknown cases in the community|Makoi is a challenge for the Health Ministry|One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|Juveniles charged for attacking police officers|PM thanks NZ for aid|Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues|More vaccine arrives from Australia|Stay home for front liners pleads Doctor Fong|Police manpower doubled|Food rationing from Sunday only and not before|Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come|Families adapt to ongoing challenges|Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among church leaders surface|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Blues thrash Rebels, Crusaders edge Brumbies

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 8:26 am
[Source: Twitter/ Blues]

Hosts Melbourne Rebels went down to the Blues in their opening round of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman clash.

Blues claimed a 50-3 victory.

Wallabies winger and Fiji-born Marika Koroibete’s try-scoring drought continued with Melbourne failing to get across the line.

Article continues after advertisement

Blues No.8 Hoskins Sotutu scored two early second-half tries to effectively put the game out of the Rebels’ reach by the 56th minute.

The match then opened up, with the Blues running rampant to finish with six tries, with replacement back Akira Ioane also finishing with a double.

Loosehead prop Karl Tu’inukuafe terrorised his opposite Cabous Eloff and the Rebels pack in the opening stanza, earning four scrum penalties.

Dominating possession and territory, the visitors also forced errors in the Melbourne attack through their lightning line-speed.

Each side were unlucky not to score through the first half with an early effort by Bryce Heem called back for a Rieko Ioane knock-on.

Melbourne then missed a deserved penalty try when hooker Jordan Uelese’s would-be score was illegally thwarted by Adrian Choat, who was yellow-carded.

The Blues took their chances and skipper Tom Robinson was ready and waiting for a long floating pass from five-eighth Otere Black to score right on halftime for a 17-3 lead.

Any hopes of a home side fightback was snuffed out by Sototu’s early second-half efforts as the Blues iced an impressive display across the park.

Meanwhile in other Super Rugby matches, Crusaders edged Brumbies 31-29, Chiefs also edged Western Force 20-19.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.