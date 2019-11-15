Blues thumps Lions

The Blues have thumped the Lions 43-10 in their Super Rugby match in Auckland.
Rieko Ioane was in an impressive form scoring two tries for the Blues.
Tries from Ioane, Stephen Perofeta and penalty a try put the Blues in a comfortable 22- 10 lead at half-time.
It was all Blues in the second half, as they secured three more tries through Ioane, Cowley-Tuioti and Hoskins Sotutu to come away with the bonus point win.
