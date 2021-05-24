Blues take down Chiefs

The Blues defeated the Chiefs 25-0 in their Super Rugby Pacific battle in Hamilton.

Beauden Barrett with the man of the match performance helped set up two tries for backrower Tom Robinson and one for replacement A.J. Lam.

Robinson scored in the 16th minute after a brilliant pass from Barrett.

Article continues after advertisement

He scored again in the 53rd minute after Barrett’s cross-kick for the Blues dominant win.

The Blues were down to 13 men at the end of the first and start of the second half after receiving three yellow cards, including two in quick succession.

This was Blues’ fifth victory from six matches this season.

[Source: 1news]