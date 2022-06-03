Blues squad member Koroisau starts for Panthers

[Source: Fox Sports]

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau will start at hooker tonight despite being named in the New South Wales Blues squad.

Koroisau and Viliame Kikau are both in the starting eleven.

Robert Jennings and Charlie Staines join the backline for Stephen Crichton and Brian To’o while Chris Smith and Matt Eisenhuth come in for Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo.

Sean O’Sullivan returns at halfback for Nathan Cleary.

The Panthers play Bulldogs at 9.55 tonight.