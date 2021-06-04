Blues secure home final

The Blues have sealed a spot in next week’s Trans-Tasman Super Rugby final after beating the Western Force 31-21 at Eden Park tonight.

The Blues will host the Highlanders in the final.

Hoskins Sotutu was inspirational, as two tries from him confirmed the Blues the spot in the final.

Highlanders, on the other hand, forced its way into the final after beating Brumbies 33-12.

Crusaders needed to beat the Rebels by 33 points to confirm their spot in the final but they were seven points short of their target giving way for the Highlanders to claim the final spot.