Blues secure convincing win over Hurricanes

NZ Herald
February 27, 2021 8:47 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

The Blues have beaten the Hurricanes 31-16 in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Blues come away from Wellington with the win in a bruising encounter, especially as they go into their bye week on a high note.

They go into round 2 top of the table on points difference above the Crusaders, and will meet the Highlanders back in Auckland in round 3.

Article continues after advertisement

With no points from this game, the Hurricanes are left at the bottom of the log at the end of the opening round.

They head off to Christchurch for a match that will be no easier against the Crusaders in round 2.

