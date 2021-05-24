Blues power past Moana Pasifika

Blues walloped Moana Pasifika 46-16 in the Super Rugby Pacific today.

Kurt Eklund scored a hattrick for the Blues, to give them the bonus-point win.

Moana Pasifika had a good start with a 6-nil lead after the Blues were penalized, with Christian Lealiifano successfully converting both kicks.

It was not long before the Blues were up on the score sheet, after a penalty to the Auckland-based side, Stephen Perofeta slotted it in.

Corey Evans and Caleb Clarke found their way to the try line to give them a 22-6 lead.

Moana Pasifika replied with a try to Tomasi Alosio to put them back into the game.

Blues dominated the attack and the maul, this gave way to Eklund is hanging on for the ride. Perofeta’s conversion rebounds off the post and out this time.

Eklund scored two tries in the second half, while AJ Lam also added in the last minute of play.