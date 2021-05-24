Home

Blues play Highlanders again

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 12:40 pm
[Source: Blues/ Facebook]

The Blues are determined for a good start against the Highlanders this weekend Super Rugby Pacific.

Winger Mark Telea says playing Highlanders in consecutive games is something new and the team is looking forward to playing against them again in much faster conditions.

Covid-19 forced the postponement of last weekend’s game against the Crusaders.

Article continues after advertisement

Saturday’s game starts a tough week as they also face consecutive games against Moana Pasifika, one in midweek and then another at the weekend.

Blues will play Highlanders at 3.35 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fijian Drua takes on Melbourne Rebels at 8.45 pm on Friday.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

[Source: Superrugby.co.nz]

