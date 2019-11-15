Blues move back into Super Rugby Aotearoa title contention with victory over the Chiefs

The Blues managed to escape a late Chiefs fightback to win 21-17 in the Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Goodhue’s 78th minute breakdown penalty on his own line allowed the Blues to escape with a narrow victory that lifts them to second place in Super Rugby Aotearoa, two points behind the Crusaders, who have a game in hand.

The Chiefs felt they were robbed at the death after No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula went close during a late surge at the line and referee Brendon Pickerill opted not to use technology to check a possible grounding.

Article continues after advertisement

After trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Chiefs rallied to have the better of the second half in particular but they will be desperately disappointed not to break their now seven-game losing run which dates back pre-lockdown.

It was ironic that desperate defence and a late penalty saw the Blues escape, as discipline was a major issue throughout this match.

They got on the wrong side of Pickerill, conceding a 15-6 penalty count which culminated in replacement backline utility Harry Plummer being yellow carded in the closing stages for repeated team infringements.

That the Blues somehow managed to hold on sets the competition up for an engrossing final three rounds.

Despite strong contributions from Akira and Rieko Ioane, Ofa Tuungafasi and Finlay Christie, Leon MacDonald’s men must be much better than this effort in the weeks to come if they are to challenge for the title.

Aaron Cruden’s injection at halftime helped spark the Chiefs in the second half.

Solomon Alaimalo finished an 80-metre breakout after passes from Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown put him in space on the outside.

Unfortunately for Alaimalo, that was his last act after Caleb Clarke dove on him in the in-goal to injure his arm in the process.

Not long after Damian McKenzie slotted a penalty to hand the Chiefs their first lead of the match, though it would be short lived.

Tuungafasi’s bust up the middle of the ruck led to livewire halfback Christie regaining the advantage for the Blues – and they held on grimly from there.

It was all the Blues initially as they settled into an early rhythm. Matt Duffie struck first from a slick set piece scrum move, the fullback hitting a short ball from Rieko Ioane and sprinting away to open the scoring.

Barrett took the ball flat to the line and threatened on occasions with jinking runs but not often enough.

Patrick Tuipulotu gave his men a 14-0 lead in as many minutes when he crashed over and, at that stage, it seemed the locals could run away with the match.

A string of four breakdown penalties against the Blues swung momentum, however, and signalled problems to come.

The Chiefs repeatedly turned down shots at goal in favour of kicking for the corner – first-five Kaleb Trask twice missing touch from these opportunities.

Lachlan Boshier’s response closed the margin for the Chiefs but despite controlling much of the possession and setting up camp in the Blues 22 at the backend of the first half they failed to convert that pressure into points.

A lack of clinical finishing and variety to their attack, coupled with strong defence from the Blues with Akira Ioane leading the way, left the Chiefs frustrated heading into the break.

The second half was a similar story for Warren Gatland’s side – extended periods of dominance not translating into points to retain their losing habit.

They now trek back down State Highway 1 in the same winless state.

Blues 21 (Matt Duffie, Patrick Tuipulotu, Finlay Christie tries, Beauden Barrett 3 cons)

Chiefs 17 (Lachlan Boshier, Solomon Alaimalo tries, Damian McKenzie 2 cons, pen)

HT: 14-7