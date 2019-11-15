Rugby
Blues maintain unbeaten record
June 27, 2020 9:04 pm
Action from the Blues vs Highlanders match [Source: The Blues]
The Blues edged the Highlanders 27-24 in a nail biting encounter in round 3 of the Super Rugby Aotearoa at Eden Park.
Caleb Clarke scored the first try for the Blues just in the sixth minute but Ash Dixon levelled scores 7-all few minutes later.
The Blues increased their lead through Dalton Papalii before Reiko Iowane’s try took the scores to 22-10 at the breather.
The Highlanders did not lose hope and came back fighting in the second half with a Mitch Hunt try just after the restart to close the gap to 17-22.
This try brought in more confidence into the Highlanders onslaught as for the first time in the game they took the lead 24-22 after Shannon Frizell’s try.
The Blues tried hard and Papalii scored his second try for the final score to read 27-24 and to ensure they maintain their unbeaten record.
A moment silence followed by a fly over from ‘Eagle’. 🚁 In memory of Constable Matthew Hunt 💙#BluesAllDay #BluesTogether #BLUvHIG pic.twitter.com/0SkDxPpb0e
— The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) June 27, 2020