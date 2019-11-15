Blues maintain unbeaten record

The Blues edged the Highlanders 27-24 in a nail biting encounter in round 3 of the Super Rugby Aotearoa at Eden Park.

Caleb Clarke scored the first try for the Blues just in the sixth minute but Ash Dixon levelled scores 7-all few minutes later.

The Blues increased their lead through Dalton Papalii before Reiko Iowane’s try took the scores to 22-10 at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Highlanders did not lose hope and came back fighting in the second half with a Mitch Hunt try just after the restart to close the gap to 17-22.

This try brought in more confidence into the Highlanders onslaught as for the first time in the game they took the lead 24-22 after Shannon Frizell’s try.

The Blues tried hard and Papalii scored his second try for the final score to read 27-24 and to ensure they maintain their unbeaten record.