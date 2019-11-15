Blues lose Tom Robinson for up to eight weeks after knee surgery

The Blues have been dealt a cruel injury blow in their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign, with utility forward Tom Robinson having undergone surgery.

Robinson, 25, has shaped as a key man in the Blues’ forward pack since his debut last year, capable of covering both lock and flanker.

However, Robinson suffered a meniscus tear in the Blues’ Super Rugby Aotearoa opening win over the Hurricanes, sitting out of last weekend’s win over the Chiefs.

As a result, Robinson went under the knife on Monday and now faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines.