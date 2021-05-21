Blues go top of table with victory over Brumbies

Blues banked their third successive bonus-point victory in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman beating Brumbies 38-10 at Eden Park.

Now sitting atop the table with 15 competition points – ahead of the Hurricanes on points difference – the Blues comfortably passed that test after running in five-tries-to-one.

Finlay Christie had a Saturday night to remember, the livewire Scottish-born halfback, producing a standout performance scoring a brilliant try just before halftime following a Rieko Ioane break, jinking inside and out to beat four defenders on his way scoring a special 35-metre effort he had no right to.

First he pulled off a try-saving bootlace tackle as Brumbies blindside Rob Valetini charged for the line at pace and, in the second half, Christie chopped second five-eighth Irae Simone down on his own line.

Dalton Papalii, in his starting return at openside flanker, wasn’t far behind Christie after earning several breakdown penalties in an 80-minute effort.

The Blues defensive pressure in the second half caused the Brumbies major problems with All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala laying on several big shots and lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti grabbing one intercept to highlight their line speed.

After leading 17-10 at the break, the Blues scored three second-half tries and put the foot on the throat to clinically close out the game when replacement Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga’a copped a late yellow card.

Holding the Brumbies scoreless in the second spell is an impressive feat, too.

Leon MacDonald will be pleased with his side’s progress – yet there’s no sense of ease with bonus points set to determine which Kiwi teams will make the final.

A malfunctioning lineout – losing two of their own throws – and costly discipline near their own line allowed the Brumbies to maintain possession and consistently pressure the Blues.

Blues hooker Kurt Eklund claimed the opening try from a rolling maul but the locals spent much of the first half defending.

The Blues largely held firm but, eventually, gave way under the weight of pressure with Brumbies hooker Connal McInerney scoring an identical try to Eklund.

Locked 10-all after Otere Black and Noah Lolesio traded penalties, Ioane made the telling play of the half with a break in which he swatted away Wallabies halfback Nic White. Ioane offloaded to Christie, who finished a superb movement.

With the Reds in Brisbane next week and the Force at home to finish the regular season, the Blues hold their finals chances in their hands.

Returning to Canberra for their final two games against the Highlanders and Hurricanes, the Brumbies can only hope to play a spoiling role.

Blues 38 (Kurt Eklund, Finlay Christie, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, TJ Faiane tries; Otere Black 4 cons, pen, Harry Plummer con)

Brumbies 10 (Connal McInerney try; Noah Lolesio con, pen)

HT: 17-10

[Source: NZ Herald]