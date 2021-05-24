Home

Rugby

Blues ends 18-year winless drought

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 16, 2022 7:05 am
[SOURCE:rADIO nEW zEALAND]

The Blues ended its 18-year winless drought against the Crusaders last night with a 27-24 victory at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Crusaders Captain Scott Barrett copped a red card in the 46th minute and David Havili a yellow card in the 39th.

The last time the Blues beat the Crusaders was in 2004 when Rupeni Caucau and Carlos Spencer were playing.

Both teams scored three tries with Finlay Christie, Dalton Papalii, and Kurt Eklund crossing for the Blues plus three conversions and a penalty from Stephen Perofeta.

Beauden Barrett added another penalty for the Auckland-based side. Sevu Reece scored a double for Crusaders and Will Jordan also got on the scoresheet with two Richie Mo’unga conversions and two penalties.

The Blues will play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua next week in the Super Round in Melbourne.

In another match last night, the Queensland Reds snuffed out a spirited Melbourne Rebels fightback to secure a crucial 36-32 win.

 

